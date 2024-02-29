Prince Harry to seek appeal after losing court challenge over security
The youngest son of King Charles III launched the legal action after the British government told him in February 2020 that he would no longer be given the ‘same degree’ of publicly-funded protection when in the UK.
Prince Harry will seek to appeal a UK court ruling Wednesday that the government acted lawfully when it downgraded the level of his personal security when he visits Britain.
