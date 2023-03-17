Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday Newspaper libel win without trial, says lawyer3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Last year, Prince Harry had sued Associated Newspapers over an article in its Mail on Sunday newspaper which alleged that he tried to keep secret details of his separate legal fight with Britain’s government over his security arrangements.
Prince Harry will on Friday seek to win his defamation claim against publisher Associated Newspapers without the case going to trial, his lawyer said, as the British royal steps up his legal battles against the tabloid press.
