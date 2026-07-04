Prince Harry to visit London without Meghan, children amid ongoing security concerns

Prince Harry will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, or their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, when he visits London next week, according to a source close to the Duke of Sussex, casting fresh uncertainty over a long-anticipated return to Britain.
The duke had previously been expected to make his first family trip to the UK in four years as a part of a visit centred around the upcoming Invictus Games.
However, a source close to Prince Harry told AFP on Saturday that Meghan and the couple's two children would not accompany during the London portion of the trip, while arrangements for the remainder of the visit remain under consideration.
The decision leaves open the possibility that Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet could still travel to other parts of the UK during the visit, although no final arrangements have been confirmed. According to reports , the family, who are currently in Europe, remain hopeful that the trip can proceed “in some form”.
Prince Harry, 41, is due to attend events marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, which will take place in Birmingham from 10 to 17 July next year. The international sporting competition for wounded and injured service personnel was founded by the duke in 2014 and remains one of his most significant charitable commitments.
In addition to the Invictus-related engagements, Harry is expected to undertake a series of appearances connected to his other charitable organisations during his multi-day visit to Britain.
The Sun reported on Saturday that Harry and Meghan has initially planned to visit a London hospital together, in what would have marked Meghan's first public engagement in the British capital since the couple stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
However, citing a source, the newspaper reported that Harry would attend alone for “security reasons”.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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