Prince Harry under fire for claiming to have killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Prince Harry claims that he is neither satisfied with nor ashamed of his action.
Prince Harry claims that he is neither satisfied with nor ashamed of his action.
Prince Harry, in his autobiography Spare, claims to have killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in 2012–2013 while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner. He claims in his writing that he is neither satisfied with nor ashamed of his action. Harry also claimed that he viewed the enemy fighter as pieces being taken from a chessboard. Both Taliban and British veterans have now criticised Prince Harry's claim.