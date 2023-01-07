Prince Harry, in his autobiography Spare , claims to have killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in 2012–2013 while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner. He claims in his writing that he is neither satisfied with nor ashamed of his action. Harry also claimed that he viewed the enemy fighter as pieces being taken from a chessboard. Both Taliban and British veterans have now criticised Prince Harry's claim.

Harry has already spoken about his involvement in war, stating this near the end of his tour in 2013. However, both allies and enemies have expressed alarm about his decision to assign a number to those he murdered and his analogy of them to chess pieces.

Some have suggested that Harry's remarks could put him and the British military throughout the world at risk while some have questioned Harry's claim about knowing the exact number. Harry said he had studied video of his missions, and in the age of Apaches and laptop computers, technology allowed him to know exactly how many enemy troops he had killed.

Also Read: ‘William called Meghan rude, attacked me,’ Prince Harry claims in autobiography Spare

According to veteran Col. Richard Kemp, the claim is "an error of judgement" that could be useful to those who wish the British military and government harm.

Harry’s comments were “a microcosm of the trauma experienced by Afghans at the hands of occupation forces who murdered innocents without any accountability.", as per Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi.

“Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return," Taliban member Anas Haqqani tweeted on January 6.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slam British daily over article that compared Duchess of Sussex with Cersei Lannister

In Britain, some veterans and military leaders said publishing a head count violated an unspoken military code.

Rear Admiral Chris Parry, a retired Royal Navy officer, referred to the assertion as "distasteful" while Col. Tim Collins, a veteran of the Iraq War, asserted that Harry's statement did not reflect the British Army’s line of thinking.

Between the US-led invasion in 2001 and the end of British combat operations in 2014, tens of thousands of British troops served in Afghanistan, and more than 450 died. Harry served in the British Army for a decade, twice in Afghanistan. In 2007-2008, he worked as a forward air controller for 10 weeks before his tour was cut short due to a media leak.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author