Prince Harry unlikely to be invited to Prince Charles' coronation: Royal Expert
Harry has completely distanced himself from the family, meanwhile, Meghan has always been considered an outsider, Royal expert said
Amid all the hype around 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix docuseries, Royal expert Tom Bower informed that chances are now really bleak that Prince Harry will now be invited to Prince Charles III's coronation or will be welcomes warmly at the UK.
Tom Bowers told Page Six, "I can't imagine they'll be welcome. I don't think Harry will ever be welcome back in England."
He further opined that Harry has completely distanced himself from the family, meanwhile, Meghan has always been considered an outsider.
"I think he's just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don't think anyone's going to be looking to -- to see if he's welcome here," Bower said, "And ... with her, she's finished now for sure. And he's on the verge of being finished."
Commenting on his relationship with his father, Bowers said ‘it has completely damaged’
The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" told Page Six that "there was never any chance of it (reconciliation between Royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan)," despite the fact that many people believed the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would patch fences following Queen Elizabeth II's passing on September 8.
"The whole problem is that Charles hates confrontation, and someone who had dinner with him earlier this week told me that he wants to stay out of it," Bower explained to Page Six.
"But I think that it'll be impossible for him to stay out of it," he added.
The royal family hasn't issued any statement regarding the documentary series so far, as per Page Six.
