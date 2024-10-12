Prince Harry ventures out without Meghan Markle in ’desperate’ bid to repair public image: ’Wanted space from...’

Prince Harry has been traveling solo internationally, reportedly seeking to improve his public image amid speculation of a rift with Meghan Markle.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Prince Harry ventures out without Meghan Markle in 'desperate' bid to repair public image: 'Wanted space from...'
Prince Harry ventures out without Meghan Markle in ’desperate’ bid to repair public image: ’Wanted space from...’(Getty Images via AFP)

Prince Harry has undertaken a series of solo international trips in recent weeks amid growing buz about a rift with wife Meghan Markle. Speculative reports indicate the Duke of Sussex is 'desperate' to improve his public image and "wants space" to do it on his own. Similar assertions have also been made about his wife as she showcased a "bold and confident" new look while walking the ramp for a Los Angeles gala this week.

“This definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage. He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him,” an anonymous source in London told the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry visited Lesotho and Johannesburg in neighbouring South Africa last week as part of a four-day trip to the continent. He had previously opted to travel solo for multiple high-profile engagements in New York and a brief trip to London for the WellChild Awards.

Royal watchers however voiced surprise that Markle remains conspicuously absent throughout this time. A source in California told the publication that Prince Harry had "wanted it this way" without divulging additional details.

“There may be a good reason she can’t leave the kids, but she’s never been to Lesotho and that surprises me — it is like a second home [to Harry] and royal family there is like his second family. Sentebale is such a big part of his life, you’d think he would want to share it,” the unnamed source in London told the Daily Mail.

Numerous reports in recent weeks indicate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are opting to chart their own, separate courses while establishing a new personal identity. A friend of the couple recently told People magazine that a “twin-track approach” was now evolving for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals — not just as a couple. The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track," a Royal insider recently told the publication.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldPrince Harry ventures out without Meghan Markle in ’desperate’ bid to repair public image: ’Wanted space from...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.