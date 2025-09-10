Subscribe

Prince Harry visits Clarence House — hopes grow for reconciliation with father King Charles after long estrangement

Prince Harry arrived at King Charles’ London residence on September 10, marking a possible first meeting in 20 months. The visit fuels speculation about reconciliation between the estranged father and son.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated10 Sep 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry, inside a vehicle, arrives at Clarence House, an official residence of Britain's King Charles, in London, Britain, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrived at King Charles’ residence in London on Wednesday (September 10), sparking speculation about a potential first meeting in 20 months and a step toward ending the widely publicised rift between father and son.

Harry last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after Charles announced he was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. The prince’s car was spotted arriving at Clarence House, where the 76-year-old monarch held a royal audience earlier in the day, Reuters reported.

Harry’s UK visit

The Duke of Sussex, 40, flew into Britain on Monday for a series of engagements. Earlier on Wednesday, he visited a research centre specialising in treatments for blast injury victims.

Since moving with his wife Meghan to California in 2020, Harry has been highly critical of the royal family through interviews, documentaries, and his autobiography Spare.

Calls for family reconciliation

Despite the tension, Harry has expressed a desire to mend ties. Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, he said: "Of course some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course they will never forgive me for lots of things. But you know ... I would love reconciliation with my family ... There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. And life is precious."

He also acknowledged the sensitivity surrounding his father: "I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Signs of a possible rapprochement

Although both Buckingham Palace and Harry’s representatives have remained tight-lipped, newspapers reported that in July, the king’s communications chief and Harry’s media team held a secret meeting in London, which may have laid the groundwork for reconciliation.

Observers are watching closely to see whether Wednesday’s visit will mark a genuine step toward repairing the strained relationship between the estranged father and son.

