Prince Harry weak about women; Meghan Markle ‘engineered it all’: Explosive inside info emerge about what the Queen felt

Prince Harry reportedly damaged his relationship with Queen Elizabeth by being “rude to her.” This happened while the Duke of Sussex was discussing his wedding plans with Meghan Markle.

According to the Queen’s first cousin, Lady Elizabeth Shakerley, the late monarch was “really upset” that Harry and Meghan had not consulted her before making key decisions.

Journalist Sally Bedell Smith, a close friend of Lady Elizabeth, shared these details. Meghan didn’t want Lady Elizabeth to plan the wedding, and Harry informed her in a letter, saying the Queen was fine with it.

“Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble. She sees things in a different way,” The Times quoted Lady Elizabeth as saying.

The Queen also felt “dismayed” when Prince Harry asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to conduct the ceremony without getting permission from the Dean of Windsor.

“Harry has blown up his relationship with his grandmother. She said she was really upset. I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened. I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for ten minutes,” Lady Elizabeth said.

Lady Elizabeth revealed that the Queen had tried to find out about the wedding dress when she had tea with Harry and Meghan. However, Meghan Markle did not disclose anything.

Meghan Markle ‘engineered’ it all Lady Elizabeth also said that the Queen was “very worried” about Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle.

“Harry is besotted and weak about women. We hope but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she engineered it all,” she added while disclosing the Queen’s feelings about Meghan.

Lady Elizabeth said the Queen felt Meghan didn’t get along with Kate Middleton and Prince William. She also said many people doubted if Meghan was right for Harry.