Prince Harry who is scheduled to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III without his wife Meghan Markle, will leave back for the United States just two hours after the ceremony, according to a report by TheMirror . Prince Harry will be "in and out of the UK in 24 hours" so that he can celebrate the birthday of his son Archie, the report added.

After the conclusion of the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry will head to the airport and will fly back to the US for the birthday celebration. According to a report by The Sun, Prince Harry might use a private jet to head back to California.

“After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King's Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit. Organizers have been told Harry won't be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event," The Mirror reported.

“Archie's birthday has provided the perfect excuse for Meghan to stay behind and, with all things considered, it's probably the right thing to do," the report added.

Since the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, this will be the first public appearance of Harry, King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton together. Spare revealed many intricate details about the functioning of the Royal Family.

The upcoming ceremony has multiple components scheduled, including the coronation and crowning of King Charles III. Prince William is expected to play a major part in the proceedings, while his brother Prince Harry, who has resigned from his royal responsibilities, will attend the ceremony as a spectator, without participating in any official capacity.