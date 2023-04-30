Prince Harry will leave UK just two hours after King Charles's coronation ‘to celebrate…’1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 03:43 PM IST
Since the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, this will be the first public appearance of Harry, King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton together
Prince Harry who is scheduled to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III without his wife Meghan Markle, will leave back for the United States just two hours after the ceremony, according to a report by TheMirror. Prince Harry will be "in and out of the UK in 24 hours" so that he can celebrate the birthday of his son Archie, the report added.
