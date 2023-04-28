‘Absolute radio silence’ between Prince Harry and William but King Charles…2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 04:38 PM IST
King Charles had spoken to Harry and was doing everything he could to keep communication lines open, but it seemed that only the King and Harry were in contact at the moment.
Prince Harry has not had any communication with any other member of the royal family except his father, King Charles, ahead of the coronation ceremony, royal expert Nick Bullen has pointed out. He said that there has been "absolute radio silence" between Harry and his older brother, Prince William and no one family is apologizing for the fallout or taking any initiative to resolve the matter.
