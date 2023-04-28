‘Absolute radio silence’ between Prince Harry and William but King Charles…

Prince Harry has not had any communication with any other member of the royal family except his father, King Charles, ahead of the coronation ceremony, royal expert Nick Bullen has pointed out. He said that there has been "absolute radio silence" between Harry and his older brother, Prince William and no one family is apologizing for the fallout or taking any initiative to resolve the matter.

“My understanding is that there have been no discussions between Harry and William. There is absolute radio silence. It's a very big void. Nobody, that I'm talking to, seems to see a way that those two are going to have a reparation," Nick Bullen said.

Bullen also mentioned that there was never a relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, apart from a moment at Wimbledon.

“Kate and Meghan - there was never really any relationship beforehand and you know, you'd struggle to find many pictures of just the two of them together. There that moment at Wimbledon and that's about it."

“I think they have no need to speak to each other and I think after Harry said so much about Kate, in Spare, and Camilla, the extended family - his stepmother, his sister-in-law and all of those people - none of them really feel the need to follow up with the conversation."

Bullen noted that King Charles had spoken to Harry and was doing everything he could to keep communication lines open, but it seemed that only the King and Harry were in contact at the moment.

"I do know that the King and Harry have spoken and the King is doing all he can to try and keep lines of communication open. But I think it's very much between the King and Harry and that's about it at the moment," the royal expert said, adding, “I don't think anyone will be apologising to anybody."