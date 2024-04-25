Prince Harry ‘worried’ about William's children George, Charlotte, and Louis: ‘Of those 3, at least one will end up…’
Prince Harry reflects on the future of his young nieces and nephew despite his estrangement from the British Royal family. He expresses concerns about at least one of them ending up like him, 'the spare,' based on his own experiences growing up.
The British Royal family may be estranged from Prince Harry and his immediate family. However, the younger sibling of the William-Harry sibling duo still keeps his young nephews and niece in mind, especially now that their mother, Kate Middleton, has been diagnosed with cancer.