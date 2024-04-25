Prince Harry reflects on the future of his young nieces and nephew despite his estrangement from the British Royal family. He expresses concerns about at least one of them ending up like him, 'the spare,' based on his own experiences growing up.

The British Royal family may be estranged from Prince Harry and his immediate family. However, the younger sibling of the William-Harry sibling duo still keeps his young nephews and niece in mind, especially now that their mother, Kate Middleton, has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a report by Mirror, Prince Harry, who now resides in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and his two children, was quoted saying that he still reflects on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's role in the future in the royal household and larger establishment.

"I know full well, within my family, if it's not us, it's going to be someone else," Mirror quoted Prince Harry saying.

"And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me." Prince Harry added.

Prince Harry, earlier in the book Spare, hinted at probable discrimination between the siblings.

Harry wrote in detail about growing up as the 'spare' as opposed to his elder brother Prince William. Harry recalled that when he and William were children, they shared a room at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the family often spent their summers.

William's side of the room was bigger and had a "beautiful window looking down on the courtyard, the fountain, the bronze statue of a roe deer buck," Harry writes. "My half of the room was far smaller. Less luxurious. I never asked why. I didn't care. But I also didn't need to ask.

"Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare. This wasn't merely how the press referred to us - though it was definitely that. This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny," he continues.

"The Heir and the Spare - there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity. I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B."

Prince Harry alleged that he was brought into the world in case ‘something happened to Willy’. In his book, Prince Harry further alleged that he was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, “if necessary, a spare part. Kidney perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow."

