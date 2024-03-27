Prince Harry's name drops in Sean 'Diddy' sex-trafficking lawsuit: Report
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs case: Earlier this week, federal agents with Homeland Security Investigators and other law enforcement searched the homes of the music mogul in Los Angeles and Miami.
Prince Harry's name has been dropped in a $30 million lawsuit accusing rapper Sean "Diddy" of sexual trafficking. According to foreign media reports, music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones told the court that guests were drawn to Diddy's sex-trafficking parties due to his connection with high-profile people including British royal Prince Harry.