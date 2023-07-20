Prince Harry's Spare faces unprecedented public rejection; readers throwing away books in bins2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, initially set records as the fastest-selling non-fiction book, but now copies are being left behind at holiday hotspots, causing a headache for hoteliers and resorts.
Prince Harry's much-talked-about memoir, Spare, seems to have lost its charm among readers, as copies of the book are being left behind at holiday hotspots, causing a unique situation for hoteliers and resorts.
