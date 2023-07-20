Prince Harry's much-talked-about memoir, Spare , seems to have lost its charm among readers, as copies of the book are being left behind at holiday hotspots, causing a unique situation for hoteliers and resorts.

The book, released only six months ago, initially created quite a stir and quickly soared to the top of Amazon's bestseller list, with over 1.43 million copies sold on its debut day, earning the book a prestigious Guinness World Record.

This remarkable feat earned the book the distinction of being the fastest-selling non-fiction book in history, outpacing other acclaimed works like A Promised Land by former US President Barack Obama and many others. However, it appears that public interest has waned since then.

Popular vacation destinations like Spain, Turkey and Greece have been inundated with discarded copies of Prince Harry's memoir. Tourists have been spotted leaving the book unattended by the poolside, placing it in hotel receptions, rooms or even throwing it away in beachside bins, the Daily Express reported.

The surplus of Spare copies has become a headache for holiday specialists On the Beach, as local bookstores and libraries are unwilling to accept them. Zoe Harris, the Chief Customer Officer at On the Beach, expressed her frustration at the overwhelming number of books they have had to handle.

According to Harris, the situation has reached an unprecedented level. Lost property offices in the most popular resorts are overflowing with copies of Spare and hotels have even sent back books left behind by their customers.

“We've never witnessed anything quite like it…I’m asking hotels to please stop sending them over, otherwise we’ll never get rid of them all…Maybe we should all take a leaf out of Harry’s book and spare ourselves the bother in the first place," the publication quoted Harris as saying.