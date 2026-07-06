Prince Harry's UK visit thrown into turmoil as Buckingham Palace withdraws royal stay

Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace during his visit to the United Kingdom this week, despite earlier indications that the Duke of Sussex had accepted an offer of accommodation at a royal residence, according to Buckingham Palace and representatives for the prince.

Prince Harry will not be staying at Buckhingham Palace during his upcoming visit: Buckingham Palace The latest disagreement marks another chapter in the strained relationship between Prince Harry and the British royal household, with conflicting accounts emerging over the timing and circumstances surrounding the accommodation arrangements.

The duke is travelling to London and Birmingham for a series of charity engagements, including events connected to the 2027 Invictus Games.

Also Read | Prince Harry to travel to London alone next week

Earlier on Monday, representatives for Prince Harry said that he had accepted an offer to stay at Buckingham Palace during his visit. However, Buckingham Palace subsequently clarified that the accommodation would no longer be available after the prince failed to confirm his arrangements within the required time frame.

According to royal sources cited by the BBC and other British media outlets, Prince Harry had not formally responded to the accommodation offer by the deadline set by palace officials. As a result, he was informed over the weekend that he would no longer be able to stay at the royal residence due to logistical and staffing considerations.

View full Image View full Image FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts as she, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022 REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo ( REUTERS )

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex disputed the palace's account, arguing that the delay was linked to ongoing concerns over security arrangements. The spokesperson said, "Following RAVEC’s decision not to provide security for his family, the Duke spent last week making alternative security arrangements. Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend."

The spokesperson added, "It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason. Buckingham Palace, however, has been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment."

The dispute comes amid Prince Harry's long-running concerns about personal security in the UK. The Duke and his wife, Meghan, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States. Since then, Harry has pursued legal action over the reduction of publicly funded security protection available to him and his family while visiting Britain.

The latest visit had initially been expected to include Meghan and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, Harry's representatives confirmed that his wife and children would not accompany him to London, although they could potentially join him later during engagements in Birmingham.

The timing of the accommodation dispute has also drawn attention due to an impending High Court judgment in Prince Harry's legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail. Palace sources suggested that the forthcoming ruling created additional constitutional sensitivities regarding the King's position and the prince's presence at a royal residence.

View full Image View full Image FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry departs after attending court for his appeal against the rejection of his legal challenge to the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, outside the High Court in London, Britain, April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File Photo ( REUTERS )

Relations between Prince Harry and the royal family have remained strained since his departure from official royal duties, with public interviews, the publication of his memoir Spare, and ongoing legal disputes contributing to the rift. Despite the Duke's previous statements expressing a desire for reconciliation with his family, questions remain about whether he will meet King Charles during his latest visit to Britain.