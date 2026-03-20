Prince William and Kate Middleton: Amid divorce rumours, new book celebrates chemistry between future King and his Queen

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have faced back-to-back crises: Queen Elizabeth's death, King Charles's cancer diagnosis and then Kate's own shocking cancer diagnosis. But, through it all, the couple's bond has only grown stronger, according to royal journalist Russell Myers.

Myers has written a new book on the couple. He spoke to dozens of people close to Kate and William. He says most people do not realise how central Kate is to the monarchy and to William personally.

"William relies on Catherine professionally, personally and emotionally," Myers said.

When Kate received her cancer diagnosis, it was just days after Charles's. William was shattered, but Kate stayed calm. She quickly decided both of them needed to step back from royal duties and focus on family, according to Vanity Fair.

Friends told Myers that Kate was arguably the stronger of the two during this difficult period. Myers believes Kate is the quiet power behind the throne. She will play a defining role as William and Kate prepare for their future as king and queen.

The royal journalist says many people in William and Kate's inner circle felt the time was right to speak openly. Their revelation comes after a decade of royal turmoil, marked by scandals, infighting and health crises. The British royal family has also suffered the deaths of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Myers wanted to tell a different story, not of conflict, but of how William and Kate are quietly shaping a new kind of monarchy. As future king and queen, the couple plans to make the monarchy more accountable and more relatable, Myers told Vanity Fair.

Prince William is already auditing the Duchy of Cornwall for greater transparency. Their public work focuses on long-term impact. William has a homelessness initiative called Homewards. His environmental project is Earthshot, and Kate focuses on early childhood development.

William also plans to significantly simplify the coronation ceremony. The couple will not stay silent on issues that matter. According to Myers, they’ll comment on anything from social welfare to global conflicts in the Middle East and Europe. Change, Myers says, is very much their agenda.

Kate-William’s divorce rumours Russell Myers’ book comes amid rumours about a possible split between Prince William and Princess Kate. Fans and tabloids have observed some warning signs.

The first concern is William's alleged absence during Kate's cancer treatment in 2024. Allegedly, William visited the hospital only once as Kate underwent abdominal surgery and spent 13 days in the hospital.

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The second concern involves Kate's engagement ring. In January, she was spotted twice without the famous 12-carat sapphire once owned by Princess Diana.

The third concern is William not wishing Kate a happy birthday on social media this year. In 2025, he posted a heartfelt tribute calling her "the most incredible wife and mother". Many social media users wondered if it signalled a quiet separation.

Finally, old rumours of William's alleged affair with aristocrat Rose Hanbury have resurfaced. Reports from 2019 claimed Kate was devastated and that the couple sought marital counselling. A 2022 anonymous tip described the affair as "an open secret in London".