Prince William and Kate Middleton: Amid divorce rumours, new book celebrates chemistry between future King and his Queen

Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have faced back-to-back crises: Queen Elizabeth's death, King Charles's cancer diagnosis and then Kate's own shocking cancer diagnosis. But, through it all, the couple's bond has only grown stronger, according to royal journalist Russell Myers.

Myers has written a new book on the couple. He spoke to dozens of people close to Kate and William. He says most people do not realise how central Kate is to the monarchy and to William personally.

"William relies on Catherine professionally, personally and emotionally," Myers said.

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When Kate received her cancer diagnosis, it was just days after Charles's. William was shattered, but Kate stayed calm. She quickly decided both of them needed to step back from royal duties and focus on family, according to Vanity Fair.

Friends told Myers that Kate was arguably the stronger of the two during this difficult period. Myers believes Kate is the quiet power behind the throne. She will play a defining role as William and Kate prepare for their future as king and queen.

The royal journalist says many people in William and Kate's inner circle felt the time was right to speak openly. Their revelation comes after a decade of royal turmoil, marked by scandals, infighting and health crises. The British royal family has also suffered the deaths of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

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Myers wanted to tell a different story, not of conflict, but of how William and Kate are quietly shaping a new kind of monarchy. As future king and queen, the couple plans to make the monarchy more accountable and more relatable, Myers told Vanity Fair.

Prince William is already auditing the Duchy of Cornwall for greater transparency. Their public work focuses on long-term impact. William has a homelessness initiative called Homewards. His environmental project is Earthshot, and Kate focuses on early childhood development.

William also plans to significantly simplify the coronation ceremony. The couple will not stay silent on issues that matter. According to Myers, they’ll comment on anything from social welfare to global conflicts in the Middle East and Europe. Change, Myers says, is very much their agenda.

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Kate-William’s divorce rumours Russell Myers’ book comes amid rumours about a possible split between Prince William and Princess Kate. Fans and tabloids have observed some warning signs.

The first concern is William's alleged absence during Kate's cancer treatment in 2024. Allegedly, William visited the hospital only once as Kate underwent abdominal surgery and spent 13 days in the hospital.

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The second concern involves Kate's engagement ring. In January, she was spotted twice without the famous 12-carat sapphire once owned by Princess Diana.

The third concern is William not wishing Kate a happy birthday on social media this year. In 2025, he posted a heartfelt tribute calling her "the most incredible wife and mother". Many social media users wondered if it signalled a quiet separation.

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Finally, old rumours of William's alleged affair with aristocrat Rose Hanbury have resurfaced. Reports from 2019 claimed Kate was devastated and that the couple sought marital counselling. A 2022 anonymous tip described the affair as "an open secret in London".

None of these claims has been officially confirmed.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.