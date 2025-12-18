Prince William and Kate Middleton share 2025 Christmas card featuring George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released their annual family Christmas card, offering a rare and heartwarming glimpse of their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as they continue a long-standing royal tradition.

The photograph, shared on Thursday on their official social media handles, shows the Prince and Princess of Wales posing outdoors with their children on a grassy lawn. Shot by British photographer Josh Shinner, the image reflects a relaxed and intimate family moment.

Prince George, now 12, sits calmly with his hands resting on his knees, while Princess Charlotte, 10, leans affectionately on her father’s shoulder. The youngest of the trio, seven-year-old Prince Louis, sits on Prince William’s lap, flashing a toothless smile that has quickly caught attention online.

Kate Middleton, 43, is seen with her arm wrapped around George, dressed in a brown sweater that subtly matches her eldest son’s vest. Prince William, also 43, appears in coordinated casual attire, complementing the family’s earthy colour palette.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas,” the royal couple wrote while sharing the photograph on Instagram.

The image was taken during the same photoshoot used earlier this year for Father’s Day, when Kate had shared two pictures celebrating Prince William — one showing the children posing with their father, and another capturing a playful moment under a cherry tree.

Royal holiday traditions resume The Christmas card comes amid the royal family’s participation in seasonal traditions, including Kate Middleton’s annual “Together at Christmas” carol service, held at Westminster Abbey on 5 December. The event marked a return to the same venue where William and Kate were married in 2011.

At the service, Prince William and his sons wore matching navy suits, while Princess Charlotte appeared in a navy collared dress. Kate opted for an evergreen coat, fitting the festive setting.

“So special to come together this evening for this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service,” the royal family wrote on Instagram, thanking those who helped organise the event.

Last year’s festive season had been subdued for the family, as Kate stepped back from several engagements following her cancer diagnosis in early 2024. Although the family skipped the traditional pre-Christmas royal lunch, they did attend Christmas morning church service at Sandringham with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Earlier this year, Kate confirmed she was cancer-free, while noting that recovery remains an ongoing process.