Prince William and Kate Middleton step out for 'Together at Christmas Carol' celebration at Westminster Abbey

On 5 December 2025, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, hosted her fifth annual ‘Together at Christmas Carol Service’ at Westminster Abbey in London — a festive event that drew a royal crowd and a few notable absentees.

Princess Kate hosts Christmas Carol Service The service, conceived as a celebration of community, compassion and unity, brought together about 1,600 guests, including volunteers, community-workers, celebrities and members of the royal family.

Among those arriving early were royal figures such as Zara Tindall with her husband Mike Tindall — soon followed by Lord Frederick Windsor, his wife and their two daughters. Also present was Lady Sarah Chatto, representing the branch of the family descended from the late Princess Margaret. Other guests included the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duchess of Gloucester and the royal cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

For Kate, the evening was a return to a cherished tradition. She arrived dressed in a forest-green coat with faux–fur trim — a re-wear from a previous engagement — paired with a tartan skirt and dark green boots, a choice that struck a festive and sustainable note.

Joining her was her husband, Prince William, and their three children — Prince George of Wales (12), Princess Charlotte of Wales (10) and Prince Louis of Wales (7). For the children, it was their first joint public appearance in six months — a snapshot of family unity amid their growing royal duties.

Prince William and Princess Kate with their three children - George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The service featured carols and readings designed to resonate with the theme of love in all its forms: within families, friendships, communities — even between strangers.

Performances by the Westminster Abbey choir were joined by musical contributions and artistic readings from high-profile guests such as Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Actors Joe Locke, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Kate Winslet arrive at the venue for Princess Kate's carol service.

Ahead of the event, Kate released a heartfelt letter to attendees, emphasising how the smallest acts of kindness — a listening ear, a helping hand, a moment of comfort — weave together quieter yet stronger bonds across society. “At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain,” she wrote, “the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope.”

King Charles- Queen Camilla skip the event Though the evening brimmed with warmth and festive spirit, there were some conspicuous absences. King Charles III and Queen Camilla — who had attended the 2022 service, held just months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II — were missing this year. Their absence subtly elevated Kate and William as the senior royals present.

A Buckingham Palace statement issued after the event offered a nod of recognition to the Princess of Wales, acknowledging her efforts, while confirming that the annual service remains a personal initiative championed by Kate herself.

As the evening ended under the candle-lit arches of Westminster Abbey, the service once again underscored its purpose — to honour compassion, community and shared humanity. And on 5 December, the Wales family stood front and centre, reminding the nation what Christmas is truly about: togetherness, kindness and hope for all.