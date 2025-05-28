Prince William and Princess Kate express sadness after car crash mars Liverpool’s victory parade celebrations

A day of celebration in Liverpool ended in tragedy when a car drove into the crowd, injuring more than 50 people. Prince William and Princess Catherine have shared their sadness over the heartbreaking events. Police are now investigating, and one man has been arrested on several serious charges.

Over 50 people were injured, including children. Eleven remain in hospital, though police say they are in stable condition and recovering well.

William and Kate on the Liverpool accident Following the tragedy, Prince William and Princess Catherine of Wales issued a heartfelt statement on Instagram. "We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground," the message read.

They signed off the message with ‘W & C’ indicating that the statement was personally written by them.

William-Kate's joint statement about the Liverpool accident.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also released a statement regarding the accident.

It read, ‘It is truly devastating to see what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances. At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.’

The message continued, ‘Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured.’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer added his support, stating, “Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with them.”

