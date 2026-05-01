Prince William and Princess Kate delight fans with Royal family update as they welcome a new member

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a new member in their household. William and Kate introduced their dog Otto to the public on 1 May, which also happened to be his first birthday.
The couple shared a picture of the brown spaniel on their social media accounts. The photo was taken by Kate, who often handles the camera for family portraits. Alongside the image, they wrote: “Welcome to the family Otto! 1 today (sic)."
Otto is not a completely new face. He was born last May to the couple's older dog, Orla, who is a black cocker spaniel. Orla gave birth to four puppies, and the family decided to keep one of them . The puppies, including Otto, were first seen in a photo released to mark William's 43rd birthday in June 2025 .
Kate first talked about the new puppy during a public visit in February this year. While at a textiles factory in Cardigan, Wales, she told staff: “So we've got a little puppy. He's only eight months and Orla is five”.
The dog also appeared in the background of a family photo shared earlier this week. On 29 April, William and Kate posted a picture to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. The image showed the couple lying in the grass with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Orla and Otto were both in the picture, resting near William .
Otto is the latest in a line of spaniels for the family. Their first dog, Lupo, was a black cocker spaniel given to them as a wedding present from Kate's brother, James Middleton. Lupo died unexpectedly in 2020. The couple brought Orla into the family that same year, hoping to keep Lupo company .
The family also has other small pets. William once told a visitor that the couple owns guinea pigs. He said his children often forget to clean the cage. "I have to spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it," he said during a visit to a farm in 2024 .
Otto's name was kept private for nearly a year until the social media post on Friday
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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