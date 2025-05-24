Prince William and Princess Kate delight fans with Royal family update as they welcome new addition at home

There’s exciting news from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ household — and this time, it’s of the four-legged variety.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be overjoyed as their cherished family dog, Orla, has recently given birth to a litter of puppies.

Royal Family welcomes new fur babies! According to The Sun, the couple’s black cocker spaniel, Orla, and her new pups are doing well. “Mother and babies are doing well,” a source shared with the outlet, though Buckingham Palace has not officially confirmed the news.

The insider added that the entire family, including Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, are thrilled with the arrival of the puppies and are already smitten. “Everyone loves a new royal baby news and so new royal puppies run very close,” they added.

Orla first joined the royal family in 2020, a special gift following the birth of six healthy pups from Luna — a dog belonging to Kate’s brother, James Middleton. James had announced the happy arrival of Luna’s puppies on Instagram, noting that each had found a loving home.

It wasn’t until Princess Charlotte’s 7th birthday portraits were released in 2022 that the public learned the name of the royal pup — Orla, a Celtic name meaning “golden princess.” A fitting choice for a pet in such a prominent family.

When did Orla become a part of the Royal household? Orla’s arrival came shortly before the family mourned the loss of their previous dog, Lupo, also a black cocker spaniel gifted by James as a belated wedding present in 2011. Lupo had been a loyal companion to the couple, especially during William’s deployment to the Falkland Islands.

Earlier this year, on April 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans with a rare snap of Orla to mark National Pet Day. The Instagram post showed the glossy-coated spaniel gazing into the distance, her fur damp from what looked like a recent outdoor adventure.

