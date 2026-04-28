Prince William and Princess Kate’s Forest Lodge: Why it is a better fit for the royal family

For Prince William and Princess Kate, Forest Lodge appears to offer a more practical and private life than their previous Windsor home.
Reports say the move gives the family more space, better privacy and a calmer setting, making it a stronger long-term choice for their children and royal routine.
The comparison with Adelaide Cottage is one of the main reasons the new home is getting attention. Adelaide Cottage was a smaller four-bedroom house, while Forest Lodge has eight bedrooms and sits in a more secluded part of Windsor Great Park. That extra space matters for a family of five, especially with school runs, visiting relatives and the need for staff and security to work discreetly.
Another reason Forest Lodge is being described as a better fit is the sense of a fresh start. Reports say the move came after a difficult period for the family, and the new house gives them a chance to build a more settled home life away from the memories tied to their former residence. The property is also being spoken of as their likely long-term base, with some reports calling it their “forever home”.
Location is another clear advantage. Forest Lodge remains close to Windsor Castle and not far from Lambrook School, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis study.
At the same time, it gives the family more privacy inside the wider royal parkland, which is harder to get in a smaller and more open property.
The house itself also seems to suit the Wales family better. Reports describe it as a Georgian mansion with generous grounds and room for family life, which gives Kate more scope to shape a warm and comfortable home.
That combination of space, privacy and stability is why Forest Lodge is being presented as a stronger match for the royal family than Adelaide Cottage.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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