Prince William and Princess Kate’s Forest Lodge: Why it is a better fit for the royal family

For Prince William and Princess Kate, Forest Lodge appears to offer a more practical and private life than their previous Windsor home.
Reports say the move gives the family more space, better privacy and a calmer setting, making it a stronger long-term choice for their children and royal routine.
The comparison with Adelaide Cottage is one of the main reasons the new home is getting attention. Adelaide Cottage was a smaller four-bedroom house, while Forest Lodge has eight bedrooms and sits in a more secluded part of Windsor Great Park. That extra space matters for a family of five, especially with school runs, visiting relatives and the need for staff and security to work discreetly.
Another reason Forest Lodge is being described as a better fit is the sense of a fresh start. Reports say the move came after a difficult period for the family, and the new house gives them a chance to build a more settled home life away from the memories tied to their former residence. The property is also being spoken of as their likely long-term base, with some reports calling it their “forever home”.
Location is another clear advantage. Forest Lodge remains close to Windsor Castle and not far from Lambrook School, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis study.
At the same time, it gives the family more privacy inside the wider royal parkland, which is harder to get in a smaller and more open property.
The house itself also seems to suit the Wales family better. Reports describe it as a Georgian mansion with generous grounds and room for family life, which gives Kate more scope to shape a warm and comfortable home.
That combination of space, privacy and stability is why Forest Lodge is being presented as a stronger match for the royal family than Adelaide Cottage.