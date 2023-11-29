Prince William considered Meghan Markle an ‘outsider’, Harry's brother disliked her ‘opinionated’ nature; says new book
Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame' reveals tensions between Prince William and Meghan Markle, with Prince Harry's brother expressing concerns about their relationship.
Omid Scobie's recent book, Endgame, exposes tensions within the British Royal Family, specifically between Prince William and Meghan Markle. Scobie's account depicts the initial phase of Harry and Meghan's romance as a turbulent period, with William expressing concerns about the pace of their relationship.