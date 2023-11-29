Hello User
Prince William considered Meghan Markle an 'outsider', Harry's brother disliked her 'opinionated' nature; says new book

Prince William considered Meghan Markle an ‘outsider’, Harry's brother disliked her ‘opinionated’ nature; says new book

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame' reveals tensions between Prince William and Meghan Markle, with Prince Harry's brother expressing concerns about their relationship.

Prince William apparently had a problem with “opinionated” Meghan Markle

Omid Scobie's recent book, Endgame, exposes tensions within the British Royal Family, specifically between Prince William and Meghan Markle. Scobie's account depicts the initial phase of Harry and Meghan's romance as a turbulent period, with William expressing concerns about the pace of their relationship.

William apparently had a problem with “opinionated" Meghan, the book says. According to Scobie, Harry was “moving too fast with someone who had lived a life so far removed from that of his brother", news.com.au reported.

This strain reached a peak when Prince Harry accused William of failing to make Meghan feel welcomed into the family. Subsequent leaks from the Palace suggested William's disapproval of Meghan, intensifying the brothers' relationship strain.

William viewed Meghan's different background and nationality as factors that set her apart from the Royal Family's traditional framework.

The book further reveals that, as Harry stood by Meghan, William's focus shifted more towards his Royal duties, creating a visible distance between the siblings.

William, as per the book, believed that Meghan’s upbringing and nationality made her an “outsider", the publication added.

The situation worsened over the years, leading to a prolonged silence between the two brothers. Insiders close to Prince William suggest a reconciliation appears unlikely, as per the publication.

Change in Prince William's demeanour

Scobie also reflects on his observations of Prince William, noting a significant change in his demeanour over the years.

“William was always someone that brought kind of a ray of sunshine to royal engagements, he was happy, he was always willing to have a bit of banter with you, he was interested in the people around him," the publication quoted the author as saying.

“And the man I see before me today is, of course, taking the job more seriously … But there’s a harder, almost more worn-down demeanour to William as well."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
