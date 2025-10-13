Prince William was Eugene Levy’s guest on The Reluctant Traveler — and it turned out to be brilliant PR for the Royals

Prince William’s surprise appearance on The Reluctant Traveler with Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy has been hailed as one of the most successful public relations moves for the modern British monarchy.

In the Apple TV+ episode, the Prince of Wales set aside the usual formality associated with royal interviews, instead opting for warmth, humour, and genuine openness — a striking departure from royal tradition.

Prince William and Eugene Levy bond over pubs, family, and love Unlike the polished interviews and carefully curated public statements that typically define royal engagements, The Reluctant Traveler presented a refreshingly candid portrait of the future King.

William welcomed Levy not into a palace steeped in protocol but into what felt like a family home, sharing personal stories and childhood memories that humanised the monarchy in a way rarely seen.

The episode’s tone marked a notable shift in royal strategy. Rather than reinforcing distance between the Crown and the public, it embraced authenticity and accessibility — two qualities increasingly essential in maintaining relevance in the modern era.

Observers have suggested that this could be a deliberate new direction in how the Prince and Princess of Wales manage their public image, one that acknowledges the evolving relationship between the monarchy and the people it serves.

Levy, known for his gentle humour and genuine curiosity, was the perfect host to elicit this new, relaxed side of Prince William. His trademark warmth and lack of pretence allowed the Prince to open up about deeply personal matters, including supporting Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and King Charles III through their cancer diagnoses. At one point, William even joked, asking Levy, “Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?”

This moment of levity echoed through social media, with many viewers praising the Prince’s ability to blend dignity with approachability. Palace sources later told the BBC that this “is the most open Prince William has ever been,” underscoring just how carefully planned — yet naturally executed — the appearance was.

The collaboration is also a reminder of how far the Royal Family has come since the ill-fated 1969 documentary Royal Family, which Queen Elizabeth II banned after critics, including David Attenborough, warned that it risked “killing the monarchy.” Six decades later, William’s effortless rapport with Levy represents a more confident monarchy — one comfortable enough to be human, and modern enough to show it.

By choosing Levy and The Reluctant Traveler, William found the perfect platform to reshape public perception without seeming calculated. What unfolded was not an interview, but a meeting between two men — one a comedy legend, the other a future King — connecting over humour, humility, and shared humanity.