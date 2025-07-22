Prince William, Harry’s cousin Rosie Roche found dead with gun nearby to her in England; who was she and how she died

Rosie Roche, cousin of Prince William and Harry, died at her family home in Norton, England. She passed away at the age of 20. A firearm was reportedly discovered nearby to her.

Who was Rosie Roche? Rosie Roche was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle. She was a English literature student at Durham University. Her family described her as a beloved daughter and sister, and a private funeral is being planned. She will be "sorely missed", according to a spokesperson.

“Roche Rosie Jeanne Burke - Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long,” Roche's family released an obituary.

Roche’s death follows the passing of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, a cousin of Princes Harry and William. He died from a head injury, and a firearm was also discovered near the scene. The incident took place in February 2024. In that case, Katy Skerrett, the senior coroner for Gloucestershire, ruled that Kingston had died by suicide.

How did Rosie Roche die? The area coroner Grant Davies informed the The Sun that police have classified the death as "non-suspicious" confirming there was no involvement from a third party. The investigation was launched at the Wiltshire and Swindon coroner's court and has been postponed until October 25.