Prince William has 'no interest' in reaching out to Harry, Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday on 15 September and received messages from Kate Middleton and William who took to social media to wish the exiled prince.

Kate and William’s message said, “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Sussex!"

Posted to Kensington Palace social media channels, the message was also reposted from a message sent earlier by the king, which contained slightly different text. It read, "Wishing the Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!"

However, The Daily Beast quoted a friend of the king’s saying they expect Prince Harry and King Charles would speak by phone later in the day.

Meanwhile, the DB reported that despite sending the Duke and Duchess of Wales sent birthday wishes to Harry on social media, Prince William has “no interest" in restoring contact with Prince Harry.

The friend of William and Kate's said, as quoted by The Daily Beast, "The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan. He regards what Harry said in his book (i.e. his memoir, Spare) as unforgivable and, understandably given Catherine's cancer diagnosis, just wants to focus on his wife and family first and his job second. There isn't space for a complicated reconciliation process with Harry. It's not a priority."

Though it was not confirmed if King Charles contacted Harry on his birthday, it was quite evident that William and Kate did not contact Harry in person.

Sour relations: Relations between Harry and Williams have reportedly turned sour in the past couple of months. Not only with William, but Harry's relationship has been fraught in recent months with King Charles too, said the DB, adding that the king stopped taking Harry’s phone calls over the summer.

According to the palace insider, the message sent by William and Kate had not been initialled "W & C," meaning it had not been sent personally by the couple. When asked the details, the DB quoted the source as saying, "It was just a company thing. Happy birthday, blah blah blah."

When further asked why William and Kate had allowed the message to be sent from their account, the source said, as quoted by DB, “It makes sense for Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace to align themselves on a little bit of essentially routine messaging around Harry. It shows William is willing to respect his father’s seniority and do what is asked of him."

Ever since Prince Harry published his mega-selling memoir, Spare, relations between the two British Princes have been imbalanced.