Prince William is ‘furious’ with Harry, Meghan over Netflix deal; here's why

Prince William is reportedly 'furious' with Prince Harry's hefty deal with Netflix, and alleged that the royal family has been 'ruthlessly exploited' after its release.

A source has now told The Daily Beast that William is not pleased with Harry’s involvement with Netflix.

Harry and Meghan Markle have a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix at present for their controversial docuseries. Meanwhile, the final season of "The Crown" is set to release on the OTT channel soon.

"William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them. It's incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it," the source said.

It has been reported that the new series will feature William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, as a ghost.

The Crown on Netflix in December Netflix unveiled the first images of 'The Crown' Season 6, with Part 1 premiering on Nov. 16 and Part 2 on Dec. 14. This season delves into the late 1990s, spotlighting Princess Diana's romance and tragic car crash with Dodi Fayed.

The Season 6 logline reads: “Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."

Season 6 will also depict the lives of Prince William and Prince Harry as they grow up

Prince William is played by Rufus Kampa in Part 1, and Ed McVey in Part 2; Prince Harry is played by Fflyn Edwards in Part 1, and Luther Ford in Part 2. Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton.

