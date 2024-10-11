Kate Middleton joined Prince William to meet families affected by a tragic knife attack. This marked her first public appearance after chemotherapy. Some social media users think there may be trouble in their marriage.

Kate Middleton made a surprise return during a visit to Southport alongside Prince William. The Prince and the Princess of Wales met privately with the families of three children who were killed in a knife attack in July. This marked Kate's first public engagement since completing her chemotherapy.

According to Royal Family sources, Kate joined Prince William to show her support and empathy for the community, the BBC reported.

The couple also met with emergency responders who had assisted during the tragic incident. The princess hugged some of them, and fire chief Phil Garrigan mentioned that she recognised the emotions they were experiencing.

“She could see the emotion in them," Garrigan said.

The visit was initially planned as a quiet event, allowing time for private meetings with the bereaved families and a yoga teacher who had been present during the attack. However, Kate’s participation was unexpected as she has made only a few public appearances this year due to her cancer diagnosis.

With her chemotherapy completed, the 42-year-old princess has begun a gradual return to her duties, including involvement in her early years campaign. Still, this event marked her most significant appearance since her illness.

Netizens react Meanwhile, social media users have reacted to her public engagement. Many of them wonder if there is trouble in their marriage.

“William and Kate do NOT look like a happy couple. Actually, they look very distant. Is there trouble in the Wales' marriage," wrote one user.

"Their body language speaks volumes. They do not seem to be a loving close couple, nor do they have that natural happiness," wrote another.

Some users keep fanning conspiracy theories that it’s not the “real" Kate but her lookalike.