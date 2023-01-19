Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘sick to their stomachs’ over Harry’s Spare2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Meanwhile, the Royal Family has decided to remain silent on Harry’s 'backstabbing'.
Meanwhile, the Royal Family has decided to remain silent on Harry’s 'backstabbing'.
Kate Middleton doesn’t even recognise what Prince Harry has become. Her comments come as Harry memoir Spare has become the fastest selling nonfiction book ever. According to the Princess of Wales, Harry has betrayed his own family and broken confidence with his new book.