Prince William, Kate Middleton to meet Harry and Meghan soon? Here's what we know
Prince William and Prince Harry may reunite during the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games in the UK. Reports suggest that William and Kate Middleton are nervous about potential awkwardness and embarrassment, with plans to reduce tensions during a short meeting with Harry.
Prince William may soon come face to face with his estranged brother as the latter returns to UK for the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games. Prince Harry (and possibly Meghan Markle) will return in May as the Royals grapple with multiple cancer diagnoses and gaping holes within their immediate circle. Reports suggest that William and Kate Middleton may undertake a “short meeting" with Harry to preempt any awkwardness.