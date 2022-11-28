Prince William, Kate Middleton won’t get intimidated by Harry, Meghan Markle during US visit: Report1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
The visit is believed to present an opportunity to reposition the Royal Family in American hearts and minds.
Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will visit the US this week for an environmental award, marking their first travel outside of the UK since they were crowned Prince and Princess of Wales. The Royal couple will attend the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston to demonstrate their support for efforts to combat climate change.
The visit is believed to present an opportunity to reposition the Royal Family in American hearts and minds, showing them in their own light rather than the racist, careless one promoted by the Prince and Princess Sussex.
The visit coincides with Prince Harry's book Spare and the announcement that Harry-Meghan’s Netflix docu-series will be released in the next two weeks. Harry’s autobiography, as well as the Netflix series, has been under radar for being too hot to handle for the Royal Family.
While Harry and Meghan have been getting a lot of press coverage, Prince William and Kate have maintained a low profile. Now, a foreign office source has revealed to The Telegraph that the future King won’t be intimidated by his brother.
Although Buckingham Palace is well aware of Meghan and Harry, there is no scare for their potential consequences in this. While Harry has chosen his own path and Meghan is producing her own podcast, the Palace isn't going to "run scared" of that - the source said.
Royal biographer Tom Bower believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should lose their titles because they are enriching themselves at the expense of the Royal Family. When Bower appeared as a guest on Good Morning Britain, he unleashed a vicious assault against Markle and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Bower is interested in Meghan losing her title, rather than Harry retaining his. According to him, despite being marketed as Harry’s biography, Spare is actually Meghan's. “Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda," he said.
The source also revealed that there was a reason why the event would take place in the US while it had been held in London in the previous year. While it was quite successful in the UK, it didn’t get much exposure internationally. This time, the event is being organised in Boston to get international exposure, the source said.
