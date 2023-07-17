Prince William, Kate's kids steal the spotlight during royal outing

It was a family day out for the British Royals. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton brought their three children — Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5) — on a royal outing to Royal Air Force station Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. The royal kids got a chance to look at the insides and outsides of a variety of planes as preparations are being made for this weekend's Royal International Air Tattoo show, a military air show at the Royal Air Force station.

Princess of Wales William has worked for years in the Royal Air Force, acting as a pilot both for the air ambulance and the search and rescue force. He gave up the piloting six years ago, but he now acts as Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby and Kate is the Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets. The royal family explored the C-17 transporter aircraft that flew the body of Queen Elizabeth from Edinburgh — which is near Balmoral Castle, where she passed away last year — back to London. They also saw various jets, helicopters and more. The royal family seemed to be excited while they had bit of a preview of the upcoming world's largest military air show. The family outing has a sudden end as the rain began pouring down. The royal family had a good time, even with the rain. "A family day out at the @airtattoo - in the wonderful British summer weather," adding an umbrella emoji. "Great exploring the C-17 and meeting @usairforce crew," twitted the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal family also visited Techno Zone, an area on the airfield that offers hands-on learning experiences for children, namely in flying an aircraft but also in other areas of the STEM field.

The royals were impeccably dressed as they explored the airfield. The Duchess of Cambridge, known for her keen fashion sense, appeared in a pair of ankle-length navy pants with a cream-colored top tucked in and a beige and white pinstriped double-breasted blazer on top.

Princess Charlotte (8) was wearing a white and navy-striped dress with a white cardigan with navy slip-on sneakers with her hair tied back in braids.

William, Princess of Wales, was also wearing navy pants and a blue patterned blazer over a light blue shirt and George had on a blue polo with green chinos.

Prince Louis (5) was wearing a navy shorts, a navy sweater with a white collar peaking out and a pair of shoes that matched with his big sister’s.

Beside the family fun and the royals also paid a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.