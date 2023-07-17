Prince William, Kate's kids steal the spotlight during royal outing

It was a family day out for the British Royals. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton brought their three children — Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (8) and Prince Louis (5) — on a royal outing to Royal Air Force station Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. The royal kids got a chance to look at the insides and outsides of a variety of planes as preparations are being made for this weekend's Royal International Air Tattoo show, a military air show at the Royal Air Force station.

