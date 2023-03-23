On March 22, Prince William travelled to southeast Poland on an unannounced trip to thank British and Polish troops who are providing support to Ukraine. His visit is part of NATO's build-up of strength on its eastern flank after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Prince's office stated that he would meet with Poland's Defence Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, and speak to members of the Polish defence force and British troops stationed in the area.

The Prince's trip, which was kept under tight security and not publicised in advance, was like that he had requested so. He expressed his gratitude to the troops and the Polish people for their inspiring humanity.

"I’m here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership," William said in a statement to Polish media. "I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes."

After his military engagements, the Prince will visit an office block in Warsaw that has been converted into an accommodation centre for approximately 300 Ukrainian women and children who have fled the war.

On March 23, he will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, where his late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, also paid their respects during their state visit in 1996. He will then meet with Poland's President Andrzej Duda and reiterate the strong relationship shared by their two nations.

"Tomorrow, as I meet President Duda, I’ll reiterate the profound relationship shared by our two nations and underline my continued support and gratitude to the Polish people," he said.

The Prince's trip, his first since he travelled there with his wife Kate in 2017, will end with a visit to a local food hall, where he will greet young Ukrainian refugees who have settled in Warsaw.

