On March 22, Prince William travelled to southeast Poland on an unannounced trip to thank British and Polish troops who are providing support to Ukraine. His visit is part of NATO's build-up of strength on its eastern flank after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Prince's office stated that he would meet with Poland's Defence Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, and speak to members of the Polish defence force and British troops stationed in the area.

