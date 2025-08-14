Prince William once spent a night on London streets in –4°C to ‘imagine what it’s like…’

In December 2009, Prince William experienced a night sleeping rough in London to understand homelessness. Inspired by Princess Diana, he became Centrepoint's patron in 2005 and has since worked on initiatives like Homewards, launched in 2023, aiming to make homelessness rare and brief in the UK.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated14 Aug 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Britain's Prince William.
Britain's Prince William.(AFP)

In December 2009, years before launching his national Homewards project, Prince William spent a winter night sleeping rough in London to better understand life without a home. Then in his late 20s, he lay in a sleeping bag in a quiet alleyway near rubbish bins, alongside Centrepoint chief executive Seyi Obakin, ABC reported.

The temperature plunged to –4°C, and the future king endured not only bitter cold but also moments of danger, including a close call with a road sweeper. Speaking to ABC News at the time, William admitted he could not “even begin to imagine what it is like to ‘sleep rough’ night after night.” He said he hoped the experience would deepen his understanding so he could “do [his] bit to help the most vulnerable.”

Read | Meghan Markle 'left in tears' over Prince Williams statement. Here's what happened

Influence of Princess Diana

William’s commitment to tackling homelessness is rooted in his mother’s example. Princess Diana took both her sons to The Passage, a London shelter, when they were young – visits he has said left a lasting mark.

According to People, William became Centrepoint’s patron in 2005, following in Diana’s footsteps. From the start, Obakin said, he aimed to be more than “an ornamental patron”, wanting to learn about the challenges and how he could make a difference.

A lasting legacy

The People report stressed that his sleep-out was far from a publicity stunt. In the years since, William has continued to visit shelters, prepare and deliver meals during the Covid-19 pandemic, and commit to long-term action. In 2023, he launched Homewards – a five-year plan to make homelessness “rare, brief, and unrepeated” in the UK.

Also read | Prince William birthday: Kate Middleton celebrates Duke's birthday with heartwarming puppy snapshot

Mick Clarke of The Passage described him as “a catalyst” helping shift the conversation from “managing homelessness” to “ending it”.

Homewards at two years

Homewards marks its second anniversary this July and is testing new local approaches to ending homelessness in six UK regions. Centrepoint remains a key partner.

“Sleeping out was the starting point,” Obakin said. “Homewards is the continuation.”

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldPrince William once spent a night on London streets in –4°C to ‘imagine what it’s like…’
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.