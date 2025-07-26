Prince William, Princess Kate holiday in Greece with family aboard Emirati Royal’s $450 million superyacht

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently enjoying a luxurious holiday in Greece, accompanied by their three children and Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

According to Greek media reports, the royal family is cruising around the Ionian Sea aboard a $450 million superyacht belonging to a member of the Emirati royal family.

Prince William, Princess Kate Holiday in Greece Aboard $450 Million Emirati Superyacht Local news outlet Enikos reported that Prince William, Kate, and their family arrived in Greece shortly after their last public appearance at Wimbledon on July 12. Travelling by private jet, they landed at Kefalonia airport and were swiftly transported in a luxury van to the yacht, where they boarded discreetly.

The vessel, identified as the Opera, was spotted docked at the Ionian island of Kefalonia. The yacht is owned by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a prominent member of the UAE royal family. He is the ninth son of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder of the United Arab Emirates, and currently serves as one of the UAE’s four deputy prime ministers.

More About the Yacht Opera Built by the renowned German shipyard Lürssen, Opera is a 146-metre mega yacht delivered in February 2023. The superyacht boasts ultra-luxury features, including two helipads, a large swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, and a beach club. Its size and amenities place it among the most opulent private vessels in the world.

While the British royals have remained tight-lipped about the trip, images of the yacht in port and tracking data from luxury vessel monitoring sites have confirmed their presence in the region.

This private getaway offers a rare moment of relaxation for the royal family, who are known for their tightly packed schedules and public commitments. The holiday has attracted widespread attention, highlighting the enduring fascination with royal life and the global connections that often come with it.