Prince William returns to public duties: It hints at Kate Middleton’s good health
Bolstering the UK Royal Family’s ranks, Prince William visited Hereford Cathedral on Friday morning to attend the memorial service of Major Mike Sadler, the last of the wartime SAS ‘Originals’
United Kingdom’s Prince William who returned to public duties on Thursday for the first time since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, attended a memorial service on Friday.
