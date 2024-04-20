Bolstering the UK Royal Family’s ranks, Prince William visited Hereford Cathedral on Friday morning to attend the memorial service of Major Mike Sadler, the last of the wartime SAS ‘Originals’

United Kingdom's Prince William who returned to public duties on Thursday for the first time since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, attended a memorial service on Friday.

Bolstering the royal family's ranks, William visited Hereford Cathedral on Friday morning to attend the memorial service of Major Mike Sadler, the last of the wartime SAS 'Originals'.

Sadler died at the age of 103 in January this year. He had navigated the deserts of North Africa by the stars.

The latest move by the Prince of Wales indicates that his wife Kate Middleton is in good health.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Royal correspondent Richard Palmer shared the news of William's latest outing.

In March, William had unexpectedly cancelled his visit to the memorial service for the late former King Constantine of Greece, where he was supposed to give a reading.

Later, it was revealed that William’s visit was cancelled because of Middleton's cancer diagnosis and preventative chemotherapy.

Last month in a video message to the nation, Kate had emotionally revealed that she had been diagnosed with a cancer and is undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, William had visited a surplus food redistribution center and a youth club it serves.

In the video message, the Princess of Wales had asked for "time, space and privacy" as she and her family adjusted to her diagnosis.

“I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she had said. “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be okay."

Both Charles and Kate have been largely absent from the public stage since January due to health problems, leaving Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and other members of the Royal Family to pick up the slack on the whirl of events and awards ceremonies that dominate the work of Britain’s monarchy.

