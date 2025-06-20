Prince William’s birthday: When Queen Elizabeth made a dry comment about the newborn, ‘Thank goodness…’

The birth of Prince William on June 21, 1982, was a big celebration across the UK. The future king was born at 9 PM, weighing 7lb 1oz. He was called “Baby Wales” for the first few days.

Diana had a tough pregnancy and delivery, which made the birth even more emotional. Still, the day remained joyful and marked the arrival of a future monarch.

Ahead of Prince William’s birthday, let’s look back and see what happened on that day.

When Princess Diana was in labour with Prince William, her body temperature rose, causing concern for the baby’s health. She was in labour for 16 hours under the care of Queen’s surgeon, George Pinker.

Diana was very sick, and doctors even considered a Caesarean. However, she later gave birth naturally with an epidural. Prince Charles stood beside her during delivery, holding her while she gave birth standing up.

Charles wanted to name his sons Arthur and Albert, respectively. However, Diana chose William and Harry. Their full names included both parents’ preferences. Prince William was named after William the Conqueror.

People gathered outside St. Mary’s Hospital and Buckingham Palace, waiting to hear the royal news. The media stopped regular broadcasts to share the birth announcement. Even special plates were made to mark the occasion.

Prince William was christened on August 4, 1982, in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace. It was his great-grandmother’s 82nd birthday. Just a month old, William reportedly cried through the photoshoot.

Years later, Princess Diana said the event had left her feeling left out. She claimed nobody asked if the timing suited William and that she was completely excluded.

As a child, William was allowed to grow up away from royal pressures for as long as possible. He was a lively boy, nicknamed “Basher Billy” at nursery.

But, being a sensitive child, William soon realised that his life was going to be very different from others.

Queen Elizabeth’s reaction When Queen Elizabeth came to see her grandchild, her reaction was unexpected. According to author Andrew Morton, the Queen joked about William’s ears, comparing them to Charles’.

“As she looked at the tiny bundle she said drily: ‘Thank goodness he hasn't got ears like his father’,” the MailOnline quoted Morton as writing.