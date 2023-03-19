Prince William's kids get ‘starring roles’ in King Charles coronation, while Harry's children await invitation: Report3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 06:26 PM IST
- Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received an invitation for the 6th May coronation, the invite did not mention Archie or Lilibet's name on it, a report said.
Prince William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to play starring roles in King Charles' coronation, the Mirror has reported. As per the report, the three children will join the King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla as they leave Westminster Abbey at the end of the ceremony. With Prince William's children are set to play role in the coronation, Prince Harry's children have not been invited. A report by the telegraph has stated that Archie and Lilibet, have not yet been invited for the coronation.
