Prince William and Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to play starring roles in King Charles' coronation, the Mirror has reported. As per the report, the three children will join the King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla as they leave Westminster Abbey at the end of the ceremony. With Prince William's children are set to play role in the coronation, Prince Harry's children have not been invited. A report by the telegraph has stated that Archie and Lilibet, have not yet been invited for the coronation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle though have received an invitation for the 6th May coronation, the invite that was received did not mention Archie or Lilibet's name on it, the telegraph report has stated. The report also said that the couple too have had no information about whether their children have been included in the plans.

The couple were told that including their children will be discussed if and when they confirm their own attendance, the report said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have been invited for the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, but they remain ‘in a predicament’ over attending the event. The rift in the British royal family is steadily worsening in the aftermath of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, with both sides so far unwilling to engage in reconciliation talks. Recently, the former palace butler had claimed that Prince Harry may alone attend his father's coronation ceremony as Meghan Markle isn't brave enough to be there. Harry is mindful that this will be “pretty much the most important day" in his father’s life, but the coronation date also falls on his son Archie's fourth birthday.

Coming back to the Prince William's children, as per the plans seen by The Times, George, Charlotte, and Louis, are reportedly set to join their parents in a carriage behind a Gold State Coach transporting the King and Queen Consort Camila. Earlier in 1953, when Queen Elizabeth was crowned, King Charles was only four and had attended just some parts of the ceremony and also did not have any formal role to play.

A Royal commentator Dr Ed Owens recently told The Express that if Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the coronation ceremony, "they will have no control over how this event plays out, the Royal Household will have complete control over this event." He also added that the rehearsal schedule will be extremely intense and everything will be planned to the last detail, including how the event is supposed to go and the roles that the various performers will play. “If Harry and Meghan are present on the day, they are going to be minor figures at the fringe of this event," he told The Express.

Some source told The Mirror that the Sussex's have asked Palace to include them on the balcony with the rest of the Royal Family once the King has been crowned to wave to the crowds. As quoted by The Mirror, an insider said: “Once the King has been crowned, there will be a Coronation procession that will start at Westminster Abbey and end at Buckingham Palace. Once the procession reaches the Palace, the King will take to the balcony and wave at the crowds with the rest of the royal family members and their children. This is where Harry and Meghan have requested inclusion. But balcony arrangement stands only for the working royals.

King Charles III will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen of Consort 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.