Some source told The Mirror that the Sussex's have asked Palace to include them on the balcony with the rest of the Royal Family once the King has been crowned to wave to the crowds. As quoted by The Mirror, an insider said: “Once the King has been crowned, there will be a Coronation procession that will start at Westminster Abbey and end at Buckingham Palace. Once the procession reaches the Palace, the King will take to the balcony and wave at the crowds with the rest of the royal family members and their children. This is where Harry and Meghan have requested inclusion. But balcony arrangement stands only for the working royals.

