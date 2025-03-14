Prince William’s soccer obsession revealed – Strange rituals & hidden online identity

Prince William, a devoted supporter of Aston Villa F.C., has opened up about his game-day rituals and the role his children play in bringing luck to his favorite team. The Prince of Wales, 42, shared insights in an interview with The Sun published on Friday (March 14).

Superstitious game day rituals Prince William admitted that he relies on certain superstitions when watching his team play on TV at home.

"If I’m home alone with the children, I probably don’t have the pre-match pint but I do have a bit of superstition about where I sit when I’m watching them," he told the outlet.

"If we’re not doing very well, I start moving round the house quite quickly and I put the children in different positions hoping that’s going to change our luck."

When he cannot attend matches in person, William stays connected by watching on Villa TV, the club’s official streaming service.

Passing the love for football to his children The prince has passed down his enthusiasm for soccer to his children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. While George has frequently accompanied him to games at Villa Park, William hopes his children will find their own teams to support.

"I’m kind of hoping they’ll all find their own teams in time. They don’t all have to be Villa fans," he explained.

"I’m trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me. I’m trying to spread the love a little bit."

Despite his neutrality, William revealed his children do own Aston Villa shirts and enjoy attending games with him. However, other clubs are attempting to win their support.

"There’s been a bit of courting going on by other managers too," he joked.

A secret soccer forum member William also disclosed that he anonymously engages with fellow soccer fans online.

"I like going on the forums, I can be on there for ages. I listen to what other fans have to say and give them my opinions. I get quite into it, definitely. It’s important to have that debate," he said.

Celebrating a major win The interview came just before William attended Aston Villa’s match against Belgium’s Club Brugge at Villa Park on Wednesday, March 12. The team secured a 3-0 victory, earning a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Paris Saint-Germain next month.

William, sporting his team's scarf, was seen in the stands with close friends, including Thomas van Straubenzee, one of Princess Charlotte’s godfathers, and Edward van Cutsem. The trio was animated in their celebrations, with William seen grabbing van Cutsem’s face and punching the air in excitement.

As he left the stadium, William signaled his plans to support his team in the next round.