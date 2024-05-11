Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales announced on March 22 that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. In a video message, she said she had begun chemotherapy.

In a rare comment, Prince William said on Friday his wife Catherine, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, is "doing well". This was one of the royal's few comments about her condition since her cancer diagnosis.

According to the Associate Press, Prince William offered a positive assessment of his wife's health to a hospital administrator on Friday.

William was on a tour of St. Mary's Community Hospital on the Isles of Scilly. He visited the region to break ground for a new building that will include inpatient treatment beds and a maternity suite.

The hospital administrator Tracy Smith said on Friday, "I asked William about his wife Kate and he said, 'she's doing well, thanks'."

"And I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children," the administrator was quoted as saying.

According to PTI, the prince also said his children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were "very jealous" of his trip, and he may bring them to Cornwall later in the year. He was given a letter by matron Lynda McHale, written by her granddaughter, that wished the Princess of Wales and King Charles well in their respective cancer recoveries.

The news came after King Charles III, her father-in-law, announced his own cancer diagnosis. Charles returned to public-facing duties last week after Buckingham Palace said doctors were encouraged by his progress, even as his treatment continues.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

