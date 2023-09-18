Prince William to avoid ‘Prince Harry’ during first solo trip to US1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Prince William's visit to New York will focus on global causes and mental health while his popularity soars in the US.
Prince William, in a whirlwind two-day trip to New York, is poised to capture American hearts while advocating for urgent global causes. The Duke of Cambridge is not only setting out to expand the international reach of his Earthshot innovation awards but will also delve into discussions on mental health with New York’s firefighters. The visit, his first solo trip to the US in an official capacity, comes at a time when his popularity is reportedly soaring in the States.