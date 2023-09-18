Prince William's visit to New York will focus on global causes and mental health while his popularity soars in the US.

Prince William, in a whirlwind two-day trip to New York, is poised to capture American hearts while advocating for urgent global causes. The Duke of Cambridge is not only setting out to expand the international reach of his Earthshot innovation awards but will also delve into discussions on mental health with New York’s firefighters. The visit, his first solo trip to the US in an official capacity, comes at a time when his popularity is reportedly soaring in the States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to recent Gallup polls, the Prince of Wales finds himself ahead of American President Joe Biden and even Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, in terms of public favour.

Also Read: Royal Family, Kate-William maintain silence on Prince Harry's birthday A recent YouGov survey shows that Princess Kate Middleton continues to be the most adored British Royal in the US. William and his brother Prince Harry are closely matched in popularity, trailing behind her. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle lags significantly in the American public favour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While in New York, he's scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other global leaders privately. This highlights William's growing importance as a world statesman and not just as British royalty.

Observers note the Royal's appeal has surged in the US, particularly among younger Americans who are deeply concerned about environmental issues. Daisy Prince, the editor of the New York-based Digital Party newsletter, observed that Prince William's focus on ecological matters resonates with this demographic.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t return to UK because of Kate Middleton; Royal expert reveals why Adding glamour to his visit, Prince William will be seen alongside double Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, a staunch supporter of his Earthshot Prize. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite numerous interview requests from major American television networks, Kensington Palace has declined them all, as per the Daily Express. Senior advisers have also indicated that William will not discuss his strained relationship with Prince Harry or any other matters that could divert attention.