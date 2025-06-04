Prince William to permanently sideline Prince Andrew from royal life when he becomes king, say royal experts

Prince William is expected to take a firm stance on Prince Andrew’s role in the royal family once he becomes king, according to royal experts.

The Duke of York, who stepped down from public duties following a sex scandal and legal troubles, reportedly has no future in a modernised monarchy led by his nephew.

“Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew,” royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

She added that the Prince of Wales holds “a grudge against his disgraced uncle” and is firmly against any attempt at public rehabilitation.

“Andrew’s future within the royal family is beyond bleak,” Fordwich said. “He wants Andrew to vanish from public view.”

Her comments were echoed by BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, who told Closer Weekly that William has no interest in including Prince Andrew in future royal plans. “William has been a strong voice in managing ‘the Andrew problem’ — he is adamant that there is no way back for his uncle,” she explained.

Bond added that William understands the public’s strong disapproval of Prince Andrew, who is widely seen as a liability due to a series of personal scandals. “His stance towards his uncle is tough. He will not entertain anyone toxic to the brand,” she said. “Andrew will not be part of the streamlined monarchy.”

The royal family has worked in recent years to modernise its image and reduce the number of active members. According to experts, Prince William is determined to continue this strategy — and make it clear that there is no room for controversy in the monarchy’s future.

Why does Prince Andrew's have no place in Prince William's monarchy? The son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince Andrew is also the Duke of York. In 2014, a woman by the name of Virginia Giuffre said that as a 17-year-old she was trafficked to Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. While the Prince denied any wrongdoing, he received a lot of criticism. In May 2020, he resigned from all public roles. He was also stripped off of his honorary military affiliations and royal charitable patronages by his mother, Queen Elizabeth in January 2022.

